Telangana CM renames Irrigation Department as Water Resources

HYDERABAD: The nomenclature of Irrigation Department has been changed as Water Resources Department (WRD). At a review at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision to this effect. Besides, Rao also declared that the government, if necessary, would sanction 1,000 additional posts for the department to strengthen it to provide irrigation to 1.25 crore acres. Rao said that the Water Resources Department should be revamped and decentralised. The CM also took a decision to draw 4 tmc ft water daily from Godavari and 3 tmc ft from Krishna to provide irrigation water to the targeted 1.25 crore acres.

Rao examined the draft prepared by the officials for decentralising WRD. He directed the officials to conduct a workshop to discuss the draft. Rao directed officials to bring all irrigation-related wings under one umbrella. The State would be divided into different irrigation territories.

One Chief Engineer would made in-charge of each territory. Right from minor irrigation to major irrigation, all projects would be under the control of the CE, the CM said. Rao, however, said that there would be a minimum of three Engineers-in-chief (ENCs) — general, administration and operations - for WRD.

He asked officials to prepare operational manuals right from tanks to major projects and estimates for their maintenance. The maintenance of pump houses, however, would be given to the Electricity Department. He directed officials to construct guest houses at all major reservoirs and camp offices for CEs at their respective headquarters.

