Turned away by district hospital, 70-year-old dies in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A citizen from Hyderabad has alleged that the District Hospital in King Koti, refused to provide treatment to her 70-year-old mother who was suffering from severe breathlessness and passed away in an ambulance due to the delay in treatment.

Varsha Peram in a Facebook post wrote, “I have lived the worst nightmare of my life. My mother had to be rushed to the nearest hospital due to severe breathlessness. Doctors placed her on oxygen support only for a couple of hours and started pressurising us to take her to a government facility for treatment as beds were unavailable.”

She further continued, “My husband rushed to District Hospital, King Koti to find out if beds were available where he was told by a doctor’s assistant that beds with ventilators were available.”

Varsha says that they drove to the hospital in an ambulance where the doctor denied her mother treatment, claiming co-morbidities.