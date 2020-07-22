Prominent child rights activist Achyuta Rao loses battle with COVID-19 in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prominent child rights activist Achyuta Rao of the NGO Balala Hakkula Sangham died on Wednesday after contracting COVID-19.

The 59-year-old activist with over 20 years of experience in child rights campaigns in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was admitted to Yashoda Hospitals, Malakpet, eight days ago but lost his battle with the virus.

The activist had served as the chairperson of State Commission of Protection of Child Rights in 2014-15. He was well known for his fight in stopping child marriages in the state and filing human rights petitions on matters affecting child rights. He actively worked with police and the women's development and child welfare department to conduct rescue operations of minors in vulnerable situations.

It is not clear how Rao contracted the virus. His older brother, who was also admitted to the hospital, has now been discharged.