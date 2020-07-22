Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar wants white paper on COVID-19 funds, writes to KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asking him to publish a white paper on the Central funds released to the State for the Covid-19 pandemic, its expenditure on the treatment and donations for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

“On one occasion, the CM had announced in the Assembly that Rs 1,000 crore will be spent to fight the pandemic, but in his interaction over phone with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he revealed that only Rs 100 crore wa sspent,” Bandi said.

He also wondered why KCR was acting cagey about the contributions made to the CMRF during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, in a video message from Hyderabad, BJP’s chief spokesperson of Telangana K Krishna Saagar Rao criticised the state government for not waking up and combating Covid-19 despite the High Court warning it thrice.