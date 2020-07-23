STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Allow media to cover Secretariat building razing: Telangana High Court

Unless it is a prohibited area, the media is supposed to be provided free access, the court opined.

Published: 23rd July 2020 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court (HC) asked the State on Wednesday why it did not allow the media to cover, report and telecast the demolition of Secretariat buildings in Hyderabad. The HC directed the government to respond to a plea, complaining of no permission to do the same, by Thursday.

Unless it is a prohibited area, the media is supposed to be provided free access, the court opined. Justice Challa Kodanda Ram passed this order in the PIL filed by VIL Media Private Limited.

‘Making online syllabus that won’t cause economical burden’

The Telangana government told the HC on Wednesday that it is formulating a digital academic syllabus that will not cause economic or physical burden to students and parents.

The State’s was responding to a plea by parents’ association seeking action against managements of private schools for violation the law by conducting online classes and collecting fees. The bench posted the matter to August 6 for further hearing.

HC SEEKS RBI RESPONSE ON FRAUD ACCOUNTS

The HC on Wednesday asked the RBI if its latest circular to declare certain loan accounts as fraud is denying principles of natural justice to borrowers.

The HC was dealing with a PIL filed by Rajesh Agarwal of BS Company Limited challenging the decision of SBI and other consortium banks in declaring his loan accounts as fraud accounts.

RBI alleged that the petitioner company has a total outstanding dues of over Rs 1,500 crore. The HC posted the matter to August 14 for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp