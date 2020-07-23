Allow media to cover Secretariat building razing: Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court (HC) asked the State on Wednesday why it did not allow the media to cover, report and telecast the demolition of Secretariat buildings in Hyderabad. The HC directed the government to respond to a plea, complaining of no permission to do the same, by Thursday.



Unless it is a prohibited area, the media is supposed to be provided free access, the court opined. Justice Challa Kodanda Ram passed this order in the PIL filed by VIL Media Private Limited.

‘Making online syllabus that won’t cause economical burden’

The Telangana government told the HC on Wednesday that it is formulating a digital academic syllabus that will not cause economic or physical burden to students and parents.



The State’s was responding to a plea by parents’ association seeking action against managements of private schools for violation the law by conducting online classes and collecting fees. The bench posted the matter to August 6 for further hearing.

HC SEEKS RBI RESPONSE ON FRAUD ACCOUNTS

The HC on Wednesday asked the RBI if its latest circular to declare certain loan accounts as fraud is denying principles of natural justice to borrowers.



The HC was dealing with a PIL filed by Rajesh Agarwal of BS Company Limited challenging the decision of SBI and other consortium banks in declaring his loan accounts as fraud accounts.



RBI alleged that the petitioner company has a total outstanding dues of over Rs 1,500 crore. The HC posted the matter to August 14 for further hearing.