COVID-19: Telangana on high alert for 4-5 weeks, public urged to visit govt hospitals

HYDERABAD: Hinting at the possibility of community transmission in Telangana, Dr G Srinivas Rao, director of public health, has asked residents to stay on “high alert” for the next four to five weeks.

In addition to this, Dr K Ramesh Reddy, director of medical education, also assured people that the expenses for COVID-19 treatment are fairly affordable in government hospitals and would not be in lakhs and crores as charged by private hospitals.

Addressing a press conference, Dr G Srinivas Rao said, “We have noticed transmission of the virus in communities. And therefore citizens need to stay on high alert for the next four to five months. We are studying community transmission. However, we have arrested the spread of the virus largely. People also need to take precautions.”

Adding to this, Dr K Ramesh Reddy said, “I request people to approach government hospitals for tests and treatment as soon as they get the mildest symptoms of COVID-19. With mild symptoms, the cost of medication will not cross Rs 350-400. Basic antibiotics and vitamin treatment can cure the disease. However, as the prognosis becomes more severe, injections can vary between Rs 10,000-35,000. But under no circumstances does the treatment go up to lakhs or crores as charged by private hospitals. All the government hospitals in the state are equipped with proper infrastructure. I urge people to visit government hospitals.”