COVID-19: Telangana recovery rate at 78.37 per cent, third best in country

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The hard work of the doctors and health workers at various COVID-19 hospitals in Telangana is finally paying off. The State has climbed to third position in the country in the percentage of COVID-19 patients cured and discharged from hospitals.

The revelation came as a major relief to the State government at a time when it was being hauled over coals by the Opposition that it had bungled containment of the spread of Coronavirus and left the people to fend for themselves.

The Central government, on Wednesday, said that Telangana with 78.37 per cent discharge rate stood in the third position, next only to Delhi (84.83 per cent) and Ladakh (84.3 per cent). As many as 19 states and UTs have posted a recovery rate higher than the national average of 63.13 per cent and the highest ever recoveries of 28,472 were registered in a single day, taking the cumulative figure to 7,53,049.

The Centre, in an official press release, said that consistently increasing number of recovered persons and growing difference between the active and recovered patients are a testimony that the strategies adopted by the Centre and implemented by the States and union territories are showing desired results at the national level.

The Centre said the primary focus had remained on early detection through house- to-house surveys, surveillance, contact tracing, effective containment plans, screening of the vulnerable population and widespread testing. The ramped up three-tier health infrastructure and well-executed Standard of Care Protocol had aided in effective treatment in the hospitals and through home isolation, the press release said.