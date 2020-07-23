STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana working to make agriculture profitable, says CM Chandrasekhar Rao

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said Telangana has more than one crore acres of agriculture land under cultivation, which provids livelihood to lakhs of farmers.

Published: 23rd July 2020 07:34 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the state government is going all out to make agriculture profitable and transform farmers into an opulent elite of the State.

At a review meeting on agriculture at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, the Chief Minister directed officials to work with commitment and hard work to achieve the goal. Rao said the State has more than one crore acres of agriculture land under cultivation, which provids livelihood to lakhs of farmers. He wished for a major transformation in traditional farming methods.

The Agriculture Department should guide and educate the farmers about the strength of organisation, he said. He added that if necessary, the government was ready to sanction more posts to the department.

“The efforts put in by the State government to develop the agriculture sector are unparalleled. We have spent crores on irrigation projects. We are giving power and water free of cost to farmers. Under Rythu Bandhu, financial input needed for agriculture is deposited in the accounts of farmers. In case any farmer dies, his family members were given `5 lakh under Rythu Bhima,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the construction of Rythu Vedikas would be completed in the next three months. Rythu Vedikas would become platforms for farmer awareness and anyone, including the CM, would be able to interact with farmers directly via the platform, Rao said.

Mechanisation should increase

The CM said mechanisation in agriculture should increase. “There are single pick crops all over the world now. Study those crops, and find out which crops will be better for Telangana. Farmers and officials should go on scientific tours. They should study the best farming practices in the state, country and abroad,” he said.

Rao directed the Agriculture Department to create special wings, wherein each wing should be headed by one Additional Director in order to produce quality food grains and vegetables. He also stressed the need for revamping the Horticulture Department.

