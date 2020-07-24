STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad doctor loses battle with COVID-19, third in city to die of virus

Dr Hari Kumar, 72, had been with the hospital for the last 20 years. Hospital officials said it was not clear how he contracted the virus.

Dr Hari Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic development, the Medical Superintendent of Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad lost his battle with COVID-19 on Thursday night. Dr Hari Kumar, 72, had been with the hospital for the last 20 years.

He is the third doctor from the city to die of COVID-19 after serving on the frontline.

Hospital officials said it was not clear how he contracted the virus. He was on duty until he fell sick. “He was a senior RMO on the administrative side. He got admitted with lung infection and pneumonia 15 days ago,” informed an official from the hospital.

Prior to this, two senior doctors, one from a private clinic and another from a private nursing home, had died of COVID-19 after likely exposure to patients. A senior nurse from Chest Hospital also died of COVID-19 in the last month.

The deceased is survived by his wife and two children.

