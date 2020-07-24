KTR lays foundation for another elevated corridor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To facilitate conflict-free traffic movement from Nalgonda X-roads to Owaisi Hospital junction, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for an elevated corridor on Thursday.

It will provide major relief to traffic at IS Sadan junction and will reduce travel time towards Champapet and Chandrayangutta areas.

As part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), the corridor will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 523.37 crore.

It will be laid from Government Printing Press at Chanchalguda to Yadagiri theatre via Chanchalguda junction, Saidabad junction, Dhobighat junction, and IS Sadan junction.

The corridor length will be 3.382 km, of which the flyover would constitute 2.580 km and the remaining for ramp on both sides.

Grade-separated intersections will reduce number of conflicts at the Chanchalguda junction, Saidabad junction, Dhobighat junction and IS Sadan junction.

State Home Minister M Mahmood Ali, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi and others were present on the occassion.