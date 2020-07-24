STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KTR lays foundation for another elevated corridor

Grade-separated intersections will reduce number of conflicts at the Chanchalguda junction, Saidabad junction, Dhobighat junction and IS Sadan junction.

Published: 24th July 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao lays the foundation stone for the elevated corridor from Nalgonda X-road to Owaisi Junction in Hyderabad on Thursday

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao lays the foundation stone for the elevated corridor from Nalgonda X-road to Owaisi Junction in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To facilitate conflict-free traffic movement from Nalgonda X-roads to Owaisi Hospital junction, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for an elevated corridor on Thursday.

It will provide major relief to traffic at IS Sadan junction and will reduce travel time towards Champapet and Chandrayangutta areas.

As part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), the corridor will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 523.37 crore.

It will be laid from Government Printing Press at Chanchalguda to Yadagiri theatre via Chanchalguda junction, Saidabad junction, Dhobighat junction, and IS Sadan junction.

The corridor length will be 3.382 km, of which the flyover would constitute  2.580 km and the remaining for ramp on both sides.

Grade-separated intersections will reduce number of conflicts at the Chanchalguda junction, Saidabad junction, Dhobighat junction and IS Sadan junction.

State Home Minister M Mahmood Ali, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi and others were present on the occassion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KT Rama Rao
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp