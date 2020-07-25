STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Patients at Warangal's MGM hospital walk out of wards in protest over lack of amenities

The patients claimed that there was not enough water to drink and that the toilets were used by both infected persons and others.

Covid-19 patients protest at the MGM Hospital in Warangal on Friday

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Covid-19 patients at MGM Hospital in Warangal walked out of isolation wards in protest against the lack of amenities in the hospital on Friday.

Videos of inmates arguing with the hospital staff over poor-quality food and its erratic supply were circulated on social media. Pictures of overflowing dustbins and dirty washrooms also went viral.

The patients claimed that there was not enough water to drink and that the toilets were used by both infected persons and others.

They further alleged that on Thursday night, the hospital authorities did not serve them food at all. When they complained to the staff in the ward, they refused to take any action.

It is also alleged that they are not given food on time. Breakfast has become ‘brunch’ and lunch early dinner.

Dinner is served after 10 pm and the patients are not given dry fruits as claimed. The hospital staff brings the food packets on a trolley and leaves them on the ground floor, and the patients are forced to crowd around to get their food.

A patient said one of the Covid-infected inmates often went out to hotels to get food due to meager supply at the hospital. MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr B Srinivas Rao said they are serving healthy and protein-rich food to the patients.

He added that the delay was due to overcrowding of patients in the hospital and that the allegations were baseless.

Superintendent of Yashoda Hospital succumbs due to coronvirus

The medical superintendent of Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad, succumbed to Covid- 19 on Thursday night.

Dr Hari Kumar, 72, is survived by his wife and two children.

He was on the hospital’s medical administrative side of affairs for the last 20 years and is the third doctor from Hyderabad to die of the disease.

About 15 days ago, he got himself admitted with lung infection and pneumonia, houspital authorities said

27 plasma donors honoured by cops

As many as 27 Covid-19 survivors, who donated plasma to 57 patients, were felicitated by the Cyberabad police and the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) on Friday.

Hailing them as ‘plasma yodhas,’ Commissioner VC Sajjanar appreciated them for showing humanity and kindness.

The donors include eight police personnel working in different parts of the city

