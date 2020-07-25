Telangana High Court seeks explanation on import of corn

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Directorate General of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Commerce to explain whether importing corn for personal use would mean repacking and selling in the local market, and its impact on the local farmers.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed this order in the PIL filed by Dr Lubna Sarwath, a social activist, seeking direction to the authorities concerned to act against the illegal sale of imported corn in domestic markets.

According to the petitioner, several companies weredirectly involved in the illegal, fraudulent and deceptive sale of imported maize corn, and have been adversely affecting the very existence of local farmers involved in cultivation of indigenous corn.

The bench posted the matter to July 27 for further hearing.