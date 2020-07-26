State of the art machinery to replace manual sanitation workers in COVID-19 hospitals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday acknowledging the lack of sanitation staff in government hospitals said that automated machinery will be procured to make sure that hospitals have clean wards and patients do not suffer.

In an official statement, Rajender said, "We will carry out sanitation programs in COVID hospitals with state-of-the-art equipment. Many people become infected and have to stay in the quarantine. The shortage of sanitation staff, in particular, is very high.

In this context, the Health Department has decided to use state-of-the-art machinery on a large scale to carry out sanitation programs. Equipment for floor cleaning, wall cleaning and bathroom cleaning has been made available and we will purchase them and supply them to all COVID hospitals. These will also be used in the ICU. The work of 10 men can be done by one machine."

The Minister has directed the officers to bring in a machinery capable of working quickly and with high quality. "Hospitals with COVID 19 patients are more likely to have the virus in their biomedical waste, so it is better to use machines than humans to move waste," said the health minister.