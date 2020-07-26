Will resolve land disputes, says Collector

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: A day after the Chief Minister managed to arrange the resolution of a 14-year-old land dispute by speaking over the phone to sarpanches of Itkyala and Kothapeta villages, Collector P Venkatram Reddy visited Kothapeta village on Saturday.

Collector held a detailed discussion on long-pending land disputes in Kothapeta, Itkyala and Lingareddypally villages with farmers and officials. During the discussion, he learnt that a few disputes go long back up to 80 years. The Collector said a detailed survey would be taken up in all the three villages.