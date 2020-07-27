Eight of Minister Errabelli’s staff test coronavirus positive

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, in a statement on Sunday, said eight of his employees, including a watchman and gunmen, tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.They are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Hyderabad. The Minister further denied all claims of him contracting the virus.

Erabelli said that all his employees in Hyderabad and Warangal underwent the Covid-19 tests. “Several social media groups claimed that I too tested positive for the disease, triggering panic among my employees. This is simply not true. I will make a direct announcement if I test positive,” the Minister said.