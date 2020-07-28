STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three die as OGH coronavirus ward runs out of oxygen

The OGH has a 100-bed isolation ward in the OP building for patients who suffer breathlessness but do not have Covidpositive reports.

Published: 28th July 2020 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 09:33 AM

Staff had to be deployed to clear the water stagnation in Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital

Staff had to be deployed to clear the water stagnation in Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At least three deaths occurred in a span of five to six hours between 9 am and 3 pm at the Covid-19 isolation ward in Osmania General Hospital on Monday when all oxygen ports had an extremely poor flow of oxygen while some stopped functioning completely. Doctors on duty brought it to the notice of the RMO and the Superintendent even as patients were slipping into hypoxia (extreme shortage of oxygen) but the supply could be resorted only after 3 pm.

The OGH has a 100-bed isolation ward in the OP building for patients who suffer breathlessness but do not have Covidpositive reports. These 100 beds are supported with roughly 70 TO 80 oxygen ports. As the line for these ports is drawn from the existing central oxygen supply bank, the flow has always been a matter of concern. On Monday, the issue aggravated further.

A doctor on condition of anonymity said that they attempted to switch an extremely hypoxic patient to another port as she has no co-morbidities. However, after switching through multiple ports and oxygen masks, they found there was no oxygen flow in any of them. “We made several attempts to call the oxygen bank but the supply could not be restored even as the 30-yearold patient passed away. She could have survived had we been able to give her two litres of oxygen,” the doctor said.

Meanwhile, top officials from the hospital said that the oxygen fluctuations have been occurring now and then. All patients who are admitted to the ward need high flow oxygen which the existing system is not able to provide without fluctuations. “Daily one to two deaths are occurring. By the time we shift them it is too late. However, we are working on expanding the pipeline to the Covid-19 isolation ward in order to ensure that high flow oxygen is supplied to all,” said a top official.

