Don’t attend Ram Mandir event as PM: Owaisi tells Modi

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that by attending the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Puja ceremony on August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be violating his constitutional oath.

Speaking to the media here, Owaisi said: “I have categorically said that Narendra Modi should not attend this event as Prime Minister. He can definitely attend it in his individual capacity. The PM also has the right to freedom of religion. But I want to know, does the Government of India have a religion?” the Hyderabad MP queried.

“The Constitution categorically says that secularism is the basic tenet of the country. The Government of India celebrates all religions, including those who do not believe in religion. I am earnestly requesting him not to go in for this. In the last six years, he did not visit the makeshift temple. You represent 130 crore people. You do not represent one faith or one religion,” Owaisi said.

Owaisi's comments come ahead of the Bhoomi Puja that will mark the beginning of the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Modi’s decision to attend the event has sparked off a controversy. “The 1958 MHA guidelines say that disciplinary action will be taken against IAS officers if they are biased towards religion. If that is the criteria for IAS officers, the criteria for a PM should be much higher,” Owaisi said, adding that the invitation extended to the President was also equally perplexing.

Claiming that Modi’s attendance as the PM will promote majoritarian politics, Owaisi pointed out that the temple will be coming up on a mosque.

“For 500 years, a masjid stood over there. On December 22, 1949, in a surreptitious way, idols were placed inside the masjid. The then district collector KK Nair supported this illegal activity. He then became an MP on Jan Sangh ticket,” he said.

“The Muslims further did not get justice when the courts ordered to open the locks. A solemn affirmation had been given to the people that they will not touch Babri Masjid. Had the SC not given permission, would Babri Masjid be demolished? People who are accused of this crime are being brought to the function,” he said.