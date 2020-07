By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: Nawabpet, an obscure village, did not have access to electricity until 48 years ago. The villagers used oil lamps to light up their homes and roads.

Former Prime Minster PV Narasimha Rao, during his tenure as the AP CM, electrified the village on July 28, 1972. Marking Nawabpet’s 48th year of illumination, the older generation recalled PV’s visit.

The then sarpanch P Ranga Rao said that the residents were joyous beyond measure when the village was lit up.