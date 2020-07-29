STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana COVID-19 cases cross 58000-mark, all 33 districts report new cases

Fresh cases were also found in all 33 districts of Telangana, including Asifabad and Nirmal which had not been seeing cases since a few days.

Published: 29th July 2020 10:30 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the 150th day of the pandemic after registering the first coronavirus case on March 2, Telangana on Wednesday recorded 1764 cases of COVID-19 taking the state's tally to 58,906.  With increasing cases, 12 reported deaths took place in the state.

Majority of the new cases were registered from four districts -- GHMC, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Warangal Urban. Fresh cases were also found in all 33 districts of Telangana, including Asifabad and Nirmal which had not been seeing cases since a few days.

While GHMC has reduced it's a daily contribution to cases to 509, Medchal, Rangareddy and Warangal Urban most crucially have added - 158, 147, 138 cases respectively. 

Bed availability in Telangana

In a bid to encourage people to opt for early hospitalisation and reduce fatality, the state government released data on all beds available. In government facilities across the state, there are 6230 beds, while in private facilities there are 1744 beds, majority of which are in GHMC limits. 
 

