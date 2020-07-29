STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana tax revenues for April hit rock bottom

The report, released on Tuesday, further shows that the non- tax revenue for April was Rs  275.36 crore and grants in aids and other contributions Rs  1,402.21 crore.

Published: 29th July 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s tax revenue dipped to nearly Rs  1,080 crore in April as the financial year began with the COVID-induced lockdown which hit the State’s revenues. The State’s total tax revenue in April 2019 was Rs  5,226.90 crore.

According to the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) report for April 2020, despite the low income, Telangana managed its finances in April with Central assistance and borrowings as it paid Rs  1,580.39 crore towards salaries and wages. Its total tax revenue was Rs  1,700.04 crore, which includes GST (Rs  776.75 crore), Stamps and Registration (Rs  21.40 crore), land revenue (Rs  0.02 crore), sales tax (Rs  193.87 crore), State excise duties (Rs  8.08 crore), State’s share of union taxes (Rs  620.38 crore and other taxes and duties (Rs  79.54 crore).

The report, released on Tuesday, further shows that the non- tax revenue for April was Rs  275.36 crore and grants in aids and other contributions Rs  1,402.21 crore. The total revenue receipts in April stood at Rs  3,377.61 crore as against the budget estimate of Rs  1,43,151.94 crore for 2020-21.

The total revenue receipts for April were just 2.36 per cent of the year’s estimate. However, the capital receipts for April 2020 were Rs  5,710.62 crore and borrowings are other liabilities Rs  5,709.23 crore. With the Central assistance and borrowings, the total receipts stood at Rs  9,088.23 crore.  The State’s expenditure on interest payment was Rs  1,109.71 crore. It raised a Rs  1,000-crore SDL on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 tax revenue
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp