Varavara Rao asset to nation, release him on bail, urge 765 Telugu journalists

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 765 Telugu journalists on Wednesday urged the Chief Justices of the Supreme Court and Bombay High Court and the Maharashtra Chief Minister to take steps for the release of ailing revolutionary writer Varavara Rao from jail on bail.

The journalists, in separate letters to the three dignitaries, reminded them that Varavara Rao, at 81, was suffering from acute ill-health and that it was the responsibility of everyone to protect him as he is an asset to the nation.

"Varavara Rao is known to everyone. He, as an editor, journalist, poet, writer and speaker, has influenced the people in the country. He brought an awareness among the people on the problems and issues that bedevilled society. He has made them question whenever the need arose. His works had been translated into several Indian languages and also into English, French, Italian and Spanish," they said.

They said that Varavara Rao, all his life, stood up for people and questioned the authorities for justice which led to him being implicated in conspiracy cases but in all cases that the government had foisted against him, he came out clean and unscathed.

"At present, he is in Taloja jail in Maharashtra in the Bhima-Koregaon case. As he has been in jail for the last 22 months, his health had deteriorated to the extent that he is not able to recognise his family members. We are shocked to learn that recently he had tested positive for COVID-19. As laws lay down that bail is the rule and jail is only an exception, his case for bail should be considered. It is the responsibility of everyone to protect him. We also urge you to release on bail Prof. Saibaba, who is 90 per cent physically challenged, from Anda Cell in Nagpur jail," they said.

The journalists who signed the letters included Telangana Media Academy chairman Allam Narayana, Indian Journalist Union editor K Srinivasa Reddy, Editors K Srinivas, Vardhelli Murali, Ankam Ravi, S Veraiah, Mutyala Prasad, Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, N Venugopal, legislators Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy and Chanti Kranthi Kiran, executive editors R.Dileep Reddy and Majid and senior journalist Pasham Yadagiri.