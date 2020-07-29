Venkaiah Naidu launches Jaipal Reddy’s book

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid tribute to former Union Minister, the late S Jaipal Reddy, on his first death anniversary on Tuesday through a virtual conference. Jaipal Reddy was a seven-tine MP, with a political career spanning over 50 years. The VP also launched Jaipal Reddy’s book Padi Bhavajalalu, which is the Telugu translation of the English book Ten Ideologies written by former PM Manmohan Singh. Venkaiah Naidu said Jaipal Reddy was a simple, down-to-earth man and an intellectual with a grassroot touch.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu launches

S Jaipal Reddy’s book via a video conference

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechuri said, “He was a real intellectual as he knew how to use his intelligence in the society.” Jaipal Reddy always had great faith in parliamentary democracy and believed it would protect the country, former Supreme Court Judge B Sudarshan Reddy said. RBI former Governor YV Reddy said that Jaipal Reddy’s book contained the essence of all the major ideologies of the world. Jaipal Reddy’s wife Lakshmi, two sons, daughter and other members of the family paid floral tributes to him at SKR Ghat at Necklace Road in the city. Several politicians and close associates including State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, MP A Revanth Reddy, Congress party senior leader Gudur Narayan Reddy, BJP leader G Vivek also paid their respects.