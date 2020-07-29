Verizon report sheds light on rise in data breaches

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A three-month analysis conducted by telecom company Verizon, the State government, and Hyderabad Security Cluster, on the possible impact of Covid-19 on the data breach landscape, has shed light on an increasing number of threat actors, worrying cybersecurity specialists.

The Verizon Business study, released on Tuesday, reviewed 474 data breaches from March to June, 2020. It focused on 36 confirmed breaches, which were directly related to the pandemic.

The Verizon Business 2020 Data Breach Investigations Report stated that almost a quarter of all breaches were due to human error and this continued during the pandemic. This is due to firms operating with reduced staff.

Also over 80% of breaches in the hacking category are caused by stolen. During the pandemic, this is being exacerbated by employees working from home.