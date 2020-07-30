STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bandi slams Asaduddin Owaisi for targeting PM Modi

Releasing a press statement in Hyderabad on Wednesday, he warned the likes of MP Asaduddin agaianst stoking communal hatred for selfish political expediency.

Published: 30th July 2020 09:35 AM

BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar during Express chat at TNIE office in Hyderabad on Saturday

BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar during Express chat at TNIE office in Hyderabad. (File Photo | RVK RAO, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, condemned the statements made by AIMIM supremo and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Ayodhya for Bhoomi Puja of the Ram Mandir. He said leaders of secular democracies across the world including heads of the state have Constitutional rights to practice their own religion and called Asaduddin’s words as unconstitutional.

Releasing a press statement in Hyderabad on Wednesday, he warned the likes of MP Asaduddin agaianst stoking communal hatred for selfish political expediency. He added that people like him should in fact welcome the permanent and peaceful resolution which was reached. Bandi condemned the arrest of BJP delegation, who were on their way to Mallaram in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district to learn the facts about the murder of a Dalit youth Repalle Rajababu. He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had been suppressing the Dalits in the State. Meanwhile, BJP chief spokesperson of Telangana K Krishna Saagar Rao asked Asaduddin Owaisi to participate in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Puja, to exhibit his secular spirit, religious tolerance and brotherhood to the 80 per cent population of this nation constituting Hindus.

