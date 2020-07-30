Hetero Labs launches ‘Favivir’ at Rs 59 per tablet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Hetero Labs Ltd has come out with its generic Favipiravir drug under the name ‘Favivir’ for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid patients.

The third company to do so, Hetero has made Favivir available at all retail medical and hospital pharmaceutical outlets from Wednesday. Each tablet costs Rs 59. “It is an oral antiviral medication that has demonstrated positive clinical outcomes. Favivir will improve treatment accessibility to many patients who have mild to moderate symptoms,” the company said.

Hetero launched the brand after receiving permits from the Drug Controller General of India. This is the company’s second drug after Covifor (Remdesivir).