Secretariat may have seven floors; design not finalised as K Chandrasekhar Rao makes changes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The new Secretariat building may have seven floors, including a terrace, according to a tentative design. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, however, suggested more changes to the design prepared by Chennai-based architects.

During a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday, he and the State government’s Vastu advisor, Suddala Sudhakar Teja, examined the floor plans, including that of the seventh floor, the terrace.

As Rao suggested some more changes, the design was not finalised. The Chief Minister instructed that all facilities be created so that the employees work comfortably. He said in the new Secretariat, all facilities should be available in the chambers of Ministers, Chief Secretary, Secretaries and Advisors.

Rao further suggested that all the floors of the new Secretariat should have a dining hall, meeting hall and visiting area. Also, ample parking space for all vehicles should be provided.

Major tweaks

The Chief Minister suggested that all the floors should have a dining hall, meeting hall and visiting area. Also, ample parking space for all vehicles should be provided