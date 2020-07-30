STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana COVID-19 death toll crosses 500 mark, cases in Hyderabad shrink by the day

Though this is one of the higher surges in deaths being reported, the bulletin maintained that the case fatality rate is 0.83 per cent, lower than India's 2.26 per cent.

Published: 30th July 2020 10:59 AM

People undergo tests for COVID-19 at the Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday

People undergo tests for COVID-19 at the Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 1811 new cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, taking the cumulative caseload to 60,717.

Death toll crosses 500 mark with 13 more reported deaths taking the toll to 505. This is one of the higher surges in deaths being reported, however the bulletin maintained that the case fatality rate is 0.83 per cent, lower than India's 2.26 per cent.

In continuation of seeing a shifting of COVID-19 cases into non urban districts of Telangana, GHMC recorded just 29 per cent of all cases reported, the district's recorded nearly 69 per cent of all cases, with Rangareddy seeing one of its highest single day spike with 289 cases. Every other district ranging from Medchal, Warangal etc have cases running into triple digits.

As per the medical bulletin, 6258 beds are available for the day in government hospitals and 2197 in private hospitals. Of the 15,640 active cases, 10,155 are in home isolation.

