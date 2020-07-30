Telangana Waqf Board asks devotees to pray from home

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: EID prayers at Eidgahs will not be permitted as there may be chance of Covid-19 to spread, Telangana Waqf Board stated in its guidelines for the upcoming Bakrid festival on Wednesday. People are advised to offer prayers from their homes. “Only 50 Musallis shall be permitted to offer prayers at one time in masajids by maintaining a 2-metre distance,” the guidelines said.

As for the sacrifice of animals, Waqf Board said that gathering at open places to purchase animals should be avoided. “The manids of sheep shall be preferably located on the outskirts of towns as facilitated by district administration,” it said. It has also been prohibited to slaughter animals in open places, restricting it to slaughter houses.