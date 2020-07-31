HC pulls up Telangana government over scam at Niloufer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday pulled up the State government for not taking action against Niloufer Hospital’s diet contractor, K Suresh Babu, with regard to misappropriation of public funds.

A division bench told the government to submit an inquiry report of the Commissioner of Medical, Health and Family Welfare into the alleged scam. The hospital superintendent has not furnished a copy of the first inquiry report and initiated a second inquiry against the diet contractor. It appears that the superintendent may be hand-in-glove with the contractor, the bench observed. The bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in a PIL filed by Hyderabad resident Dr P Bhagavantha Rao.

The government’s counsel informed the court that it is yet to act on the Commissioner’s inquiry report. The contract has been entrusted to another person, Yadava Reddy. The counsel sought two weeks to inform the court of the government’s decision. The bench posted the matter to August 17.