Rachakonda police launches unit to curb human trafficking

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, Rachakonda police launched an Anti-Trafficking Unit on Thursday. This is the fourth such wing in the State Police Department, dedicated to curb human trafficking.

The Rachakonda police has rescued more than 500 persons, including adults and minors, from trafficking gangs, and have registered 290 trafficking cases since 2016. Speaking at the inauguration of the wing, Additional DG (Law & Order) Jitender said, “Human trafficking is not like other crimes. It is a crime against humanity. It is not just a problem in India, but all nations.”

Speaking about the State government’s anti-trafficking measures, he added, “Earlier, there was an inflow of trafficked persons from Middle-Eastern countries, a recent one being from Qatar. But due to the stringent and swift action by the Telangana government, the matter has been resolved.”

Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said, “Through various operations and programmes, human trafficking has been curtailed in the State. Several rescue operations by the SOT, busting of trafficking rackets in Yadadri, and the setting up of worksite schools for children of brick-kiln workers, are some of the efforts of the police.”

He also appealed to the citizens to inform the police if they come across any instances of human trafficking or forced labour. They can call the Inspector of the Anti Human Trafficking Unit at 9491039109, dial 100, or send a WhatsApp text on 9490617111.