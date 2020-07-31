Sync of SCCL solar plant in Telangana completed

By Express News Service

KOTHAGUDEM: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar announced on Thursday that the government-owned coal company has successfully completed the synchronisation of a 30 MW solar power plant, which was taken up as part of setting up a 300 MW solar power plant. Out of the phase-I production of 129 MW, the SCCL officials have so far completed the construction of a 10 MW solar power plant at Jaipur in Mancherial, and with the addition of the 30 MW at Manuguru, the total solar power supplied to the grid reached 40 MW, he said.

The SCCL Chairman made these statements in a note released to the media here. He also mentioned they would start the works on the proposed 50 MW plant at Ramagundam- III area and 30 MW plant at Illandu area in the next two months. Though the construction works were delayed by the Covid outbreak and subsequent lockdown, we managed to complete the works at Manuguru plant in time by taking all necessary precautions, he added. “The construction of the Manuguru plant was taken up in a 150-acre land situated near old Manuguru village, at an estimated cost of `125 crore. As many as one lakh solar panels have been arranged in this plant,” he told the media.