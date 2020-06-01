Locust threat: 5-member team visits Adilabad

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The five-member committee appointed by the State government to keep a close tab on locust swarms in the State visited Adilabad district on Sunday and carried out an aerial survey along the bordering areas. According to sources, the committee members mostly focused on the areas along Penganga and Pranahitha rivers where Adilabad and Nirmal districts share its borders with the neighbouring State of Maharashtra.

They later organised a review meeting with the officials of Agriculture, Fire and Police Departments, at the collector’s conference hall here, on the precautionary measures taken to prevent locust menace. The committee, comprising Dr SJ Rahman, principal scientist and entomologist at Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University, Dr R Sunitha of CIPM, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), Warangal, MJ Akbar, Mancherial Collector Bharati Hollikeri and Ramagundam Commissioner of Police (CP) V Satyanarayana, assessed the terrain and identified possible areas from where the locust swarms could enter the State.

They also took stock of the quantities of pesticides and other chemicals available with the district administrations, which can be used in the wake of a possible locust attack. During the meeting, the Fire Department officials informed the government-appointed committee that they have placed 12 fire brigades and 12 jetting machines on standby, which are ready to be utilised when required. Meanwhile, Dr SJ Rahman assured the farmers that they have no reasons to worry and the possibility of a locust attack in Telangana is very slim.

In the meantime, Dr R Sunitha said that the government is taking all precautionary steps to prevent the entry of locusts into the State. She also appealed to the farmers to shun the rumours on locust, like the ones which claim that the swarms have reached Ananthapur district in AP. According to sources, the five-member team will collect details from all areas by carrying out aerial surveys to prepare a comprehensive report, which will in turn be submitted to the government.

Environmentalist opposes spraying of chemicals

Speaking to Express, environmentalist D Narsimha Reddy said that the use of pesticides and other chemicals is not the ideal or ultimate solution for locust menace. Such chemicals not only kill insects and pests, but also contaminate soil, water and other natural resources, he said.

While pointing out an innovative pilot project launched by the officials of Okara district in Pakistan, as per which farmers are being provided money for trapping locusts that are then turned into high-protein chicken feed by animal feed mills, Narsimha Reddy urged the authorities concerned to take up such sustainable solutions in the wake of a possible locust attack.