MMD oustees launch social media campaign

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The oustees of Mid Manair Dam (MMD) have launched a social media campaign, highlighting the woes that they have been facing for the past several months, seeking KCR’s help. The social media campaign was taken up as per decided by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of MMD oustees.

According to sources, the JAC called upon the residents of as many as 13 villages who lost their lands under the MMD to take part in the campaign and post statuses on their social media accounts to bring the attention of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to the matter.

Speaking to Express, JAC president Kusa Ravinder alleged that the authorities have been turning a blind eye to their plights for quite some time. “At a time when the State government is busy announcing several relief and rehabilitation measures for the oustees of Kondapochamma reservoir, it is neglecting the problems faced by the MMD oustees.

However, our intention is not to start a blame game or criticise the government, but to reach out to KCR who can find a remedy to our woes,” he said. Meanwhile, some oustees took the matter to Twitter and posted tweets on the same issue tagging Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao, requesting the latter to resolve all pending issues. It is learnt that their demands include payment of pending compensation pending amounts and employment to one person in every household.