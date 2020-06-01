SCR passengers to have ‘atma-nirbhar’ experience

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As special trains for passengers planning to travel inter-State are due to start from Monday, the South Central Railway has spelled out a strict set of rules and regulations, as a precautionary measure for the passengers, to curb the spread of Covid-19. From mandatory downloading of the Arogya Setu app to bringing one’s own food and blankets, travelling in trains will be a very ‘atma-nirbhar’ experience.

Passengers have been requested to travel with minimal and light luggage for added convenience, since availability of railway licenced porters will be minimal. Downloading of the Arogya Setu app is mandatory. Thermal screening of passengers is mandatory and only passengers who are asymptomatic will be allowed to board the train. To make this convenient, separate entry and exist gates have been provided at Railway stations. Apart from sanitisers made available at stations, passengers will have to wear face masks throughout the journey mandatorily.