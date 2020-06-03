Basket of Telangana apples for CM Chandrasekhar Rao on State Formation Day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao received a unique gift on the State Formation Day on Tuesday. He received ripe and juicy ‘Telangana apples’ grown by Kendre Balaji, a farmer from Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district. Balaji, who is one of the first farmers to have commercially cultivated apples in the State, presented a box of his produce along with an apple sapling to the Chief Minister.Balaji presented this unique gift to Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day.

Balaji said that he was cultivating HRMN 99 apples on a two-acre land in Dhanora village in Kerameri mandal in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district. He said that the Horticulture Department was supporting him well. The farmer said that he would focus on increasing the extent of his apple orchard. Rao congratulated Balaji for producing apples for the first time in Telangana. He emphasised that Telangana had a variety of soils suitable for various crops.