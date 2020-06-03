COVID-19: Three Telangana schools get spraying machines

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Thermal Power Corporation, as part of its CSR initiative, distributed portable battery-operated spraying machines and disinfectants to three schools located in the city on Tuesday.

NTPC Regional Executive Director (South) CV Anand handed over the portable spray machines and disinfectant liquid to the staff at Government Junior College for Girls and Government High School for Girls at West Marredpalli and Government High School at Kavadiguda.