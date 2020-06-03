Evolve policy to deal with migrant workers issue: Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that it is the State government’s duty to ensure that the migrant labourers, including the brick kiln workers, are housed in shelter homes and comfortably looked after, a division bench of Telangana High Court, on Tuesday, directed the government to evolve a comprehensive policy to deal with migrant workers.

“A bare perusal of the report submitted by the Advocate Commissioner K Pavan Kumar as well as the concerns of the petitioner’s counsel Vasudha Nagaraj in the PIL case clearly reveal a picture of migrant workers, who are trying to reach their destinations, but are stranded not only at Medchal, but even in Secunderabad, Nampally and Kachiguda areas,” the bench said.

The bench directed the Deputy Commissioners of Labour to inspect the brick kilns and find out the number of workers still employed there and number of those who would like to go back to their States, and make necessary arrangements for their transportation. Further, the bench said it is the duty of the State government to ensure that the workers are not charged any fare, either by the railways or by the RTC.

The bench directed the Advocate General BS Prasad to submit action taken report before the court on the above directions, and adjourned the case to June 9.