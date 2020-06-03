STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Evolve policy to deal with migrant workers issue: Telangana High Court

The bench directed the Advocate General BS Prasad to submit action taken report before the court on the above directions, and adjourned the case to June 9.

Published: 03rd June 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Making it clear that it is the State government’s duty to ensure that the migrant labourers, including the brick kiln workers, are housed in shelter homes and comfortably looked after, a division bench of Telangana High Court, on Tuesday, directed the government to evolve a comprehensive policy to deal with migrant workers. 

 “A bare perusal of the report submitted by the Advocate Commissioner K Pavan Kumar as well as the concerns of the petitioner’s counsel Vasudha Nagaraj in the PIL case clearly reveal a picture of migrant workers, who are trying to reach their destinations, but are stranded not only at Medchal, but even in Secunderabad, Nampally and Kachiguda areas,” the bench said.

The bench directed the Deputy Commissioners of Labour to inspect the brick kilns and find out the number of workers still employed there and number of those who would like to go back to their States, and make necessary arrangements for their transportation. Further, the bench said it is the duty of the State government to ensure that the workers are not charged any fare, either by the railways or by the RTC.
The bench directed the Advocate General BS Prasad to submit action taken report before the court on the above directions, and adjourned the case to June 9.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana High Court migrant labourers
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp