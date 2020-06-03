Youth tries to breach Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao’s security, held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what is being seen as an outright security breach, a 25-year-old youth obstructed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s car on Tuesday, sending the police into a tizzy.

The incident occurred moments after the Chief Minister offered floral tributes to the martyrs at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park marking the State Formation Day celebrations.

The Chief Minister’s bulletproof vehicle hardly moved five meters when the youngster breached the security and almost reached the Chief Minister’s car.

The police, who overpowered him, later found that he only wanted to see the Chief Minister to make a representation for a double bedroom house under the government’s scheme.

Youth wanted the attention of CM: police

The youth has been identified as J Hanumanthu Naik, a native of Mallepally Mandal of Nalgonda district who is working as an outsourced driver with Disaster Management Force, GHMC. Police sources said that Hanumanthu, a BA graduate, was frustrated as he could not get any government job. He is said to have appeared for the tests for sub-inspector post during 2016 and 2018 police recruitment drives but failed to qualify.

About five months ago, Hanumanthu joined the Disaster Management Force as a driver. In the early hours of Tuesday, he reported for duty, but on the pretext of having breakfast, he left after marking his attendance. He reached the Public Gardens on a colleague’s motorcycle. When a constable asked him to show his identity card, he told him that he is a GHMC employee.

As the Chief Minister got into his vehicle after paying tributes to martyrs, he came running towards the car, but the police detained him. “He was frustrated and somehow wanted to attract the CM’s attention,” police said.