STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

4 officials booked in SCCL explosion case

The bodies of all deceased persons were handed over to their families after postmortem.

Published: 04th June 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

FIR

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A day after four Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) workers were killed and two coal workers were injured while undertaking blasting operations at the SCCL open cast mine in Godavarikhani, the Ramagiri police, on Wednesday, registered cases against the general manager of Ramagundam Region-3, the deputy manager of OCP-1, the site in-charge and the foreman under Sections 304(A) and 286 of IPC and the Explosive Act of 1998.    

Meanwhile, the talks held between SCCL union leaders and the Director (Operations) of SCCL, S Chandrashekar, in the presence of Ramagundam MLA K Chander and ZP chairperson Putta Madhu, yielded good results with the Singareni management announcing compensations of Rs 40 lakh each to the families of the deceased persons. Chandrashekar also assured them to bear the treatment and hospital expenses of all the injured persons. The bodies of all deceased persons were handed over to their families after postmortem.

Earlier, the relatives of the deceased workers had demanded `1 crore each as compensation apart from providing permanent employment to one of their family members. Meanwhile, scores of contract workers boycotted their shifts on Wednesday, in solidarity with the relatives of the deceased. In the meantime, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Wednesday, demanded a probe by the Director General of Mine Safety into the explosion. He also demanded to provide jobs to one person from each of the deceased persons’ families.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Singareni Collieries Company Singareni Collieries explosion coal workers killed booked
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp