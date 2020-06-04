4 officials booked in SCCL explosion case

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A day after four Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) workers were killed and two coal workers were injured while undertaking blasting operations at the SCCL open cast mine in Godavarikhani, the Ramagiri police, on Wednesday, registered cases against the general manager of Ramagundam Region-3, the deputy manager of OCP-1, the site in-charge and the foreman under Sections 304(A) and 286 of IPC and the Explosive Act of 1998.

Meanwhile, the talks held between SCCL union leaders and the Director (Operations) of SCCL, S Chandrashekar, in the presence of Ramagundam MLA K Chander and ZP chairperson Putta Madhu, yielded good results with the Singareni management announcing compensations of Rs 40 lakh each to the families of the deceased persons. Chandrashekar also assured them to bear the treatment and hospital expenses of all the injured persons. The bodies of all deceased persons were handed over to their families after postmortem.

Earlier, the relatives of the deceased workers had demanded `1 crore each as compensation apart from providing permanent employment to one of their family members. Meanwhile, scores of contract workers boycotted their shifts on Wednesday, in solidarity with the relatives of the deceased. In the meantime, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Wednesday, demanded a probe by the Director General of Mine Safety into the explosion. He also demanded to provide jobs to one person from each of the deceased persons’ families.