Approach Bharosa centre fearlessly: CP

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) V Ravinder inspected a newly set up Bharosa Support Centre for women and Children at Subedari on Wednesday. He said trained staff will be appointed in the centre and women can approach the centre without any fear.

Bharosa intends to support women who have been victims of violence in private and public spaces. The centre will start with all basic amenities soon, the city police chief added.