Cancel final exams: Telangana students on Twitter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thousands of students in Telangana took to social media on Wednesday, urging the State government to cancel the final exams of universities and colleges, and promote them all. As ‘#CancelTSExamsPromoteStudents’ trended on Twitter India all evening, over 5 lakh users, according to the microblogging site’s analytics, used the hashtag and requested State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and IT Minister KT Rama Rao to cancel the exams scheduled for June. “We may not Stop Covid-19, but at least we can stop its spread,” tweeted a student, Hari Haran. Another student, N Mahesh, wrote: “Cases are increasing. Understand the situation and cancel the exams.”