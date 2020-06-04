Car in KCR’s convoy caught speeding, fined Rs 4,140

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the cars in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s convoy was caught speeding four times and fined Rs 4,140. However, it is unclear if the Chief Minister was in the vehicle when it violated the traffic rule. For security reasons, the Chief Minister’s convoy usually has several cars with the same registration number, which makes it difficult for one to trace the vehicle he is in.

The car (TS 09 K6666) was found to have violated speeding rules four times ­­— at Madhapur, Tolichowki, Lower Tank Bund Road and Kodad — the latest being on June 1. The Telangana police’s e-challan website posted screen grabs of the car violating the traffic rules.

In one of the grabs, the convoy vehicle in Kodad was seen going at a speed of 96 kmph. At Tippukhan bridge and Tank Bund, cameras captured it being driven at 71 kmph and 63 kmph respectively. The challans were generated through the latest Automatic Number Plate Recognition software, wherein the speed and the number plate is captured on camera and the challan automatically generated. After the news went viral on social media, the outstanding challan amount on the e-challan website showed ‘No Pending Challans’.