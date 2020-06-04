STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

New ICMR data raises questions over Telangana's contact tracing efforts

According to the data, Telangana tested only 14 contacts per COVID-19 confirmed case, thus categorizing it under the category of states with 'less than 50th percentile of contacts tested'.

Published: 04th June 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) where seven doctors working in cardiology department tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: New data has emerged which lists Telangana among the worst states when it comes to COVID-19 contact tracing.

Following the controversy over less number of samples being tested in Telangana to detect COVID-19 cases, the data presented in a recently published paper in the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR), of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), casts doubts over the contact tracing efforts put in by Telangana government, in the crucial starting period of the pandemic, from January 22 to April.

According to the data, Telangana tested only 14 contacts per COVID-19 confirmed case, thus categorizing it under the category of states with 'less than 50th percentile of contacts tested', which simply means that in the state the authorities traced less than half of all persons the COVID-19 patient came in contact with.

Telangana shares this poor performance category with states reporting high numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab.

None of the other South Indian states fall under this category. While Andhra Pradesh which tested 54 contacts per confirmed case was categorized as the state with '50-75th percentile of contacts tested', Tamil Nadu(44), Kerala(40) and Karnataka(93) have been categorized as states with 'more than 75th percentile of contacts tested'.

The study that has published this data is titled, 'Laboratory surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 in India: Performance of testing & descriptive epidemiology of detected COVID-19, January 22 - April 30, 2020'.

This new data, combined with the allegation of poor number testing, which the state government has defended, raises doubts over the state government's efforts in controlling the dreadful disease.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana Telangana coronavirus cases Telangana COVID-19 testing
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp