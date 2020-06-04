STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Sudden rains wreak havoc in Warangal, Adilabad

The distressed farmers alleged that their produce got ruined as the officials at the IKP centres hadn’t arranged enough tarpaulin sheets to protect the crop. 

Published: 04th June 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers had started cultivation process for upcoming monsoon at Warangal.

Farmers had started cultivation process for upcoming monsoon at Warangal.

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/ADILABAD: Giving no respite to the farmers, who are already reeling under severe financial crisis owing to the Covid outbreak and subsequent lockdown, unseasonal rains lashed many parts of Warangal Rural, Warangal Urban and Mulugu districts on late Tuesday night. 

The sudden downpour, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, wreaked havoc at various places in the districts, but no loss of life has been reported. According to sources, the worst-hit were those farmers who left their paddy at the IKP centres for sale after a major share of the produce got completely soaked in rainwater.

Meanwhile, the distressed farmers alleged that their produce got ruined as the officials at the IKP centres hadn’t arranged enough tarpaulin sheets to protect the crop. 

Electric poles uprooted

Meanwhile, heavy rains and strong winds wreaked havoc in erstwhile Adilabad district as well. The sudden downpour uprooted several electric poles and snapped many electric wires at various places across the erstwhile district. 

In the meantime, many farmers alleged that they lost their cattle due to the negligence of Electricity Department officials. Their negligence in repairing the power lines at farmlands resulted in electrocution of as many as 35 cattle in three days (May 30, June 1 and 2), ryots alleged. Meanwhile, it is learnt that a farmer named Rajanna also died due to electrocution at Jannaram mandal in the early hours of Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
unseasonal rains Warangal Adilabad farmers
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp