Sudden rains wreak havoc in Warangal, Adilabad

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/ADILABAD: Giving no respite to the farmers, who are already reeling under severe financial crisis owing to the Covid outbreak and subsequent lockdown, unseasonal rains lashed many parts of Warangal Rural, Warangal Urban and Mulugu districts on late Tuesday night.

The sudden downpour, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, wreaked havoc at various places in the districts, but no loss of life has been reported. According to sources, the worst-hit were those farmers who left their paddy at the IKP centres for sale after a major share of the produce got completely soaked in rainwater.

Meanwhile, the distressed farmers alleged that their produce got ruined as the officials at the IKP centres hadn’t arranged enough tarpaulin sheets to protect the crop.

Electric poles uprooted

Meanwhile, heavy rains and strong winds wreaked havoc in erstwhile Adilabad district as well. The sudden downpour uprooted several electric poles and snapped many electric wires at various places across the erstwhile district.

In the meantime, many farmers alleged that they lost their cattle due to the negligence of Electricity Department officials. Their negligence in repairing the power lines at farmlands resulted in electrocution of as many as 35 cattle in three days (May 30, June 1 and 2), ryots alleged. Meanwhile, it is learnt that a farmer named Rajanna also died due to electrocution at Jannaram mandal in the early hours of Wednesday.