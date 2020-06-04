STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana adopts 3 pronged strategy to make agriculture profitable

The State government adopted a three-pronged strategy to make agriculture profitable. Accordingly, it will constitute two committees and a development centre.

Published: 04th June 2020 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Just days after the first spell of monsoon showers brought cheer to all, farmers are seen tilling their land on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Just days after the first spell of monsoon showers brought cheer to all, farmers are seen tilling their land on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government adopted a three-pronged strategy to make agriculture profitable. Accordingly, it will constitute two committees and a development centre.  The government will constitute an Agriculture Products Marketing Committee, comprising experts in agriculture and marketing fields, to study the demand for various crops in the market and suggest to farmers which crop would be financially beneficial to them.

The government will also constitute an Agriculture Research Committee with experts to suggest improvements in agriculture practices, which includes mechanisation. As the regulated crop practice, which will begin this year, will be a permanent feature, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday decided to constitute the committees for the benefit of farmers.  

Farmers must grow crops that give nutritious food, says KCR

The CM, who has been conducting review meetings with agriculture officials for the last three days, advised farmers to cultivate the crops as per the recommendations of the committee. They should raise crops that have higher demand. The Agriculture Department too should plan accordingly every year, Rao suggested.

The CM also stressed on the need to eat nutritious food and said farmers too should grow similar crops so that the living standards of people will increase and their immunity strengthens. The CM directed officials to devise plans to improve the productivity besides increasing the production. The government will set up a Cotton Research and Development Centre to help boost the crop’s productivity. Cotton is the largest crop in the State and has a great demand.

The CM said that owing to the deterioration in quality of cotton crops, farmers should ensure waste must not mix with cotton at the time of plucking. The government will also focus on growing vegetables, ginger and garlic, which are now being imported from other states. Rao mooted changes in the function of the Horticulture Department. The State will also set up a statistical wing at Agriculture Department to enumerate the crops every year. Additional Director of Agriculture was appointed as the chief statistical officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana agriculture farmers lockdown unlock 1 agriculture income farmers income profit
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp