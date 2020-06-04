STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Two ZPTCs join TRS in Nizamabad

Two ZPTCs and several MPTCs joined the TRS in Nizamabad on Wednesday under the leadership of Kamareddy MLA Gampa Govardhan. 

Published: 04th June 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Under the leadership of Kamareddy MLA and Government whip Gampa Govardhan on Wednesday Domakonda and Bhiknoor ZPTCs Thirumal Goud Padma Nagabhushanam joined in TRS along with several MPTCs in their Mandals.

Under the leadership of Kamareddy MLA and Government whip Gampa Govardhan on Wednesday Domakonda and Bhiknoor ZPTCs Thirumal Goud Padma Nagabhushanam joined in TRS along with several MPTCs in their Mandals.

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Two ZPTCs and several MPTCs joined the TRS in Nizamabad on Wednesday under the leadership of Kamareddy MLA Gampa Govardhan. Domakonda and Bhiknoor ZPTCs Thirumal Goud and Padma Nagabhushanam Goud, along with several MPTCs of their mandals, are the latest to join the pink party as it gets ready for the MLC by-polls. 

The election has turned into a hot topic as CM KCR’s daughter and former MP K Kavitha is in fray. Opposition parties have alleged that TRS MLAs are luring ZPTCs, MPTCs, corporators and councillors to join the party so that it can further strengthen its hold here. 

Recently, several councillors from the Congress switched over to the TRS in the presence of Bodhan MLA Shakeel. Some local body representatives from Armoor, Nizamabad, Bodhan, Kamareddy and Yellareddy had also joined the pink party.

Political analysts say just like KCR, Harish Rao and KTR do not have any opposition in their constituencies, Kavitha also wants to make Nizamabad her stronghold. Hence, she is encouraging elected representatives to join the TRS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ZPTC MPTCs TRS Nizamabad
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp