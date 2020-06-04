Two ZPTCs join TRS in Nizamabad

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Two ZPTCs and several MPTCs joined the TRS in Nizamabad on Wednesday under the leadership of Kamareddy MLA Gampa Govardhan. Domakonda and Bhiknoor ZPTCs Thirumal Goud and Padma Nagabhushanam Goud, along with several MPTCs of their mandals, are the latest to join the pink party as it gets ready for the MLC by-polls.

The election has turned into a hot topic as CM KCR’s daughter and former MP K Kavitha is in fray. Opposition parties have alleged that TRS MLAs are luring ZPTCs, MPTCs, corporators and councillors to join the party so that it can further strengthen its hold here.

Recently, several councillors from the Congress switched over to the TRS in the presence of Bodhan MLA Shakeel. Some local body representatives from Armoor, Nizamabad, Bodhan, Kamareddy and Yellareddy had also joined the pink party.

Political analysts say just like KCR, Harish Rao and KTR do not have any opposition in their constituencies, Kavitha also wants to make Nizamabad her stronghold. Hence, she is encouraging elected representatives to join the TRS.