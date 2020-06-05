STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Krishna river board stops Andhra Pradesh’s GO 203 in its tracks

Now, AP’s project and other contentious issues would be referred to the Apex Council, which is likely to resolve the matters.

Published: 05th June 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

KRMB Chairman A Paramesham, SE V Prakash (left) and Member (Power) LB Muanthang, address the media at Jala Soudha on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Thursday directed the AP government not to go ahead with the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) and enhancement of capacity of Pothireddypadu Head Regulator to 80,000 cusecs till the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the scheme is vetted by agencies concerned.

Now, AP’s project and other contentious issues would be referred to the Apex Council, which is likely to resolve the matters. During the six-hour KRMB meeting at Jala Soudha, both AP and Telangana officials presented their versions on the alleged ‘new’ projects including RLIS, for which the AP government accorded administrative sanction through GO 203.

While Telangana officials including principal secretary Rajat Kumar explained that AP’s proposed project was detrimental to the interests of Telangana, AP special chief secretary Irrigation Aditya Nath Das said the RLIS was not intended to divert extra water over that allocated to AP from the Krishna river. 

OFFICIALS DEBATE OVER DEFINITION OF ‘NEW PROJECTS’

AP special chief secretary Irrigation Aditya Nath Das said that they would diver water within their quota. After hearing the arguments of both the States, KRMB chairman A Paramesham directed AP not to go ahead with the project till the DPR was vetted and the project got clearance. During the six-hour-long 12th board meeting, there was a difference of opinion of the definition of ‘new projects’ regarding which both the states have been at loggerheads, opposing the projects proposed by the other. “There was a difference of opinion on what is the definition of a new project.

Principal Secretary of State Irrigation Rajat Kumar arrives at the KRMB meeting at
Jala Soudha in Hyderabad on Thursday | S SENBAGAPANDIYAN

As per Union Jal Shakti Ministry’s view, any project which didn’t get technical clearance or apprised by a competent authority should be treated as new. It should be cleared by KRMB and Central Water Commission and put before the apex council for final clearance...We have asked both the states to submit the DPRs of projects, either old or new, which were not cleared by a competent authority. They agreed to do it after getting their governments’ permission,” Paramesham, told mediapersons later. While, AP officials raised the ‘new’ projects taken up by the TS government including Palamuru- Rangareddy and others, the TS officials showed the GOs issued for the construction of those projects by the combined Andhra Pradesh government. Some of the GOs were issued for the TS projects when Aditya Nath Das was principal secretary,

Irrigation in the combined AP government, a TS official pointed out in the meeting. The TS officials said that they would refer the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme to Apex Council, if the Board did not do justice to TS. Meanwhile, the Board chairman said that the issue of sharing of waters diverted from Godavari to Krishna basin by AP and TS was referred to the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the views of the Ministry were awaited. “Both the States - AP and TS - were directed to submit the DPRs of all the new projects taken up by them for appraisal and technical clearance by KRMB/CWC and for sanction by the Apex Council. The States agreed to submit the DPRs with due permission from their respective State governments,” the Board chairman said.

WATER WARS

The other decisions taken by the KRMB are:

  • The ratio of water sharing between AP and TS to remain at 66:34 this year, as was done in the last year till finalisation of decision regarding minor irrigation and diversion of Godavari waters.
  • The power generated at Srisailam will be shared between AP and TS on 50:50 ratio.
  • Surplus waters will be shared in 50:50 ratio by both the States in 2019-20.
  • Regarding accounting losses in NSP left canal between AP and TS, it was decided that the existing committee will make field observations during the current water year also
  • The accounting of 20% of withdrawals made towards domestic water supply as consumptive use, it was agreed to refer the matter to the CWC to decide on the issue.
  • The shifting of headquarters of KRMB to AP capital will be referred to the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The ‘new’ projects in AP to which TS has objected to:

  • Muchumarri LI
  • Gundrevula Reservoir
  • LIS for supplementation of Gajuladinne ayacut
  • Guru Raghavendra LIS
  • Pulikanuma LIS
  • Sidapuram LIS
  • Sivabhashyam LIS
  • Munneru Scheme
  • RDS Right Canal
  • New LIS on Tungabhadra river between RDS and Sunkesula barrage
  • Vaikuntapuram barrage on river Krishna upstream of Prakasam barrage
  • Interlinking of Godavari and Penna river in phase-1 from Harischandrapuram village to Nekarikallu village in Guntur districts
  • Vedavathi (Hagari) river LIS
  • Naguladinne KLIS
  • Rayalaseema pumping system and enhancement of diversion capacity of Pothireddypadu head regulator to 80,000 cusecs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KRMB RLIS Krishna river Andhra Pradesh Telangana
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp