Telangana doctor files harassment complaint against DMHO

The doctor lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday, demanding action against the medical officer for sexually harassing her.

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: Police registered a case against District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) of Jayashankar-Bhupalpally on charges of sexually harassing a doctor working at Chelpur PHC in Ghanapur mandal.

When Express contacted the DMHO, Dr N Gopal Rao, he said that the woman doctor was making false allegations against him.

“Recently, after receiving plaints that she was irregular and had misbehaved with the staff, I visited the PHC for a surprise inspection. However, she was not on duty.”

“We decided to take action against and this is perhaps why she is making baseless claims,” he said and added that he would cooperate with the police in the probe.

