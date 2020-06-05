Telangana students continue Twitter campaign seeking cancellation of exams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The students of the universities, colleges and schools continued with their campaign on Twitter till Thursday evening, requesting the State government to save their lives by putting a halt to the end semester exams and to promote them to the next class.

Some people have also posted hilarious memes, highlighting the traffic jams in the city which can be seen during the exam days. Some students even posted the pictures of overcrowded bus stops, heavily crowded buses and auto-rickshaws wherein students are seen on footboards.

“I’m a student of 10th standard studying from SSC board TELANGANA. I stay at Padrauna in Uttar Pradesh Kushinagar district. The government of Telangana has decided to conduct our postponed exams from 8th June, it is very risky to travel now so please take any step (sic),” tweeted Eshu Singh, a Class X student, while requesting the Prime Minister to cancel the exams and promote the students.

Khader Shoaib, a degree student wrote, “We the students of Telangana need to be heard we cannot risk our lives for exams so I urge you to promote the students this year (sic).” Meanwhile, Osmania University in a press statement said that only notification was issued for payment of examination fee to reduce the processing time and the exam dates has not yet been finalised. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) had issued guidelines, advising to start exams on June 20, but the university is yet to come up with a schedule.