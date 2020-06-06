Meera Chopra twitter row: KTR wants action against those who troll actress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Information Technology Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday directed Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy and Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar to take action against the men who threatened actress Meera Chopra on Twitter.

Posting screen shots of the abusive trolls, the actress tweeted to Rama Rao and former MP K Kavitha seeking a thorough investigation into the matter.

An FIR has been registered by Hyderabad police against the Jr NTR fans for harassing, cyber-bullying, trolling and abusing the actress.

Following the actress’ tweet, Rama Rao directed the DGP and Hyderabad Police Commissioner to take “stern action”. In her tweet, Chopra said that she has been warned of gangrape, acid attack, cyberbullying and “slut shamed”. “@hydcitypolice has filed an FIR and I hope for the safety of women, they will be investigated thoroughly,” she said.

A few days back, during a Twitter interaction, replying to a question posed by a Jr NTR fan, Chopra said she did not know who Jr NTR was and was not a fan either. Soon after, fans of Jr NTR started trolling her with shocking tweets. The actress lodged a complaint with Hyderabad police seeking action. Based on her complaint, cyber crime police registered cases under Section 67 of IT Act and Section 506 (Criminal intimidation) and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of IPC. The Hyderabad police are currently verifying the IP addresses in order to arrest the accused persons.

