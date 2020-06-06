STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Meera Chopra twitter row: KTR wants action against those who troll actress

Posting screen shots of the abusive trolls, the actress tweeted to Rama Rao and former MP K Kavitha seeking a thorough investigation into the matter.

Published: 06th June 2020 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Information Technology Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday directed Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy and Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar to take action against the men who threatened actress Meera Chopra on Twitter. 

Posting screen shots of the abusive trolls, the actress tweeted to Rama Rao and former MP K Kavitha seeking a thorough investigation into the matter.

An FIR has been registered by Hyderabad police against the Jr NTR fans for harassing, cyber-bullying, trolling and abusing the actress.

ALSO READ | Actor Meera Chopra files complaint against 'abusive' trollers over rape threats, FIR registered

Following the actress’ tweet, Rama Rao directed the DGP and Hyderabad Police Commissioner to take “stern action”. In her tweet, Chopra said that she has been warned of gangrape, acid attack, cyberbullying and “slut shamed”. “@hydcitypolice has filed an FIR and I hope for the safety of women, they will be investigated thoroughly,” she said. 

A few days back, during a Twitter interaction, replying to a question posed by a Jr NTR fan, Chopra said she did not know who Jr NTR was and was not a fan either. Soon after, fans of Jr NTR started trolling her with shocking tweets. The actress lodged a complaint with Hyderabad police seeking action. Based on her complaint, cyber crime police registered cases under Section 67 of IT Act and Section 506 (Criminal intimidation) and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of IPC. The Hyderabad police are currently verifying the IP addresses in order to arrest the accused persons. 

FIR against Jr NTR fans
An FIR has been registered by Hyderabad police against the Jr NTR fans for harassing, cyber-bullying, and abusing the actress

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Meera Chopra Jr NTR
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp